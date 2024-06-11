Manama, Bahrain - Mercedes Vazquez General Manager of ESK Holding, Kuwait has been awarded the Tech Entrepreneur of the Year Award at The Power List Awards 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This honor reflects Mercedes’ innovative vision and leadership in the tech industry, driving significant advancements, inspiring future entrepreneurs, fostering international strategic alliances and encouraging more women to join the technology industry.

Under the patronage of His Excellency Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Government Entity Shura Council, Mercedes Vazquez General Manager of ESK Holding received the “Technology Entrepreneur of the Year” award, speaking at the gala that took place in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s capital Mercedes commented: “This regional recognition symbolizes such a humbling moment as a result of relentless efforts and sacrifices throughout my journey in advancing to bridge the digital divide through education, harnessing Responsible Digital Transformation for a resilient digitized knowledge-based economy that supports Nation-wide visions for a resilient, robust, secured and digitally-enabled prosperous future for everyone advancing & relentlessly advocating for the role of women in technology by enabling women accelerating the pace of progress in resilient digital infrastructure, catalyzing change, tech and innovation to build a more just and equal world. This award also symbolizes a beacon of hope and opportunity to every girl and women who’s striving to make their mark in the technology industry”

Speaking at the event, Mr. M. A. Sridhar, CEO of Roshcomm, the event organizer, said, "Mercedes Vazquez has won the much-coveted Tech Entrepreneur Award of the Year Award at The PowerList Awards 2024. The Awards entries were reviewed through a rigorous and impartial judging process by an independent Panel of Jury comprising of esteemed experts in various fields located in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA and Canada. The PowerList Awards continues to provide a platform to recognize good practices and inspire change, by recognizing the best and brightest.”

The Power List Awards Middle East are a means to honor and spotlight the exceptional work done by individuals and organizations across various industries within the Middle East region. These awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who have made a significant impact. Other awardees at the 2024 The Power List awards are: Ministry of Education of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, STC Bahrain, Bapco, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) & Bahrain Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

About ESK Holding - ESK Holding is an innovative digital transformation company based in Kuwait that builds bridges with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Specialized in: Responsible AI, Advanced Space Technology, Geospatial Intelligence, Sentiment Analysis & Business intelligence & pioneering nation-wide upskilling and reskilling initiatives while fostering international alliances to strengthen global cooperation and advancing security, technology for all, world-class skilling development to bridge the digital divide, create jobs, foster generational prosperity, innovate, strengthen capabilities in gender equality through technology and innovation, and to better respond to tomorrow’s challenges, today.

