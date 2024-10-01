Cairo, Egypt: Mercedes-Benz Egypt is proud to announce Stefanie Volz as the new CEO effective October 1, 2024. Stefanie will be the first woman to hold this esteemed title in the company's history, marking a significant milestone for Mercedes-Benz Egypt.

With over a decade of experience in the automotive industry, Stefanie brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership expertise. She began her career in 2012 with the Daimler CAReer Program and quickly rose through the ranks, holding critical roles in customer service, product management, and business development across Germany, the UK, and Japan. Most recently, Stefanie led the eMobility & Sustainability division at Mercedes-Benz Own Retail Germany, focusing on innovative sustainability initiatives and transforming the business focus towards CO2 neutrality.

Stefanie's international expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in further strengthening Mercedes-Benz's leadership in the Egyptian market, building on the company’s longstanding reputation for excellence and innovation. As she steps into her new role, Mercedes-Benz Egypt is excited to welcome Stefanie and looks forward to her continued success.