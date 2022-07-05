Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tarabut Gateway, the largest Open Banking platform in the MENA region with a market presence in Bahrain, the UAE and KSA, announces two new appointments to its senior executive team, Nino Ocampo and Adnan Erriade. Nino joins as Chief Product Officer and Adnan as Chief Commercial Officer.

Nino is a renowned innovator with over 20 years of experience in the financial services space across global organizations such as HSBC, TransUnion, and FedEx. He spent most of his career at HSBC, over 17 years, exiting the company as HSBC’s Global Head of Open Banking and Customer Preferences. During his time at HSBC, he transformed the bank’s ability to exchange data and partner with third parties in a growing Open Banking ecosystem in key markets. Nino’s experience at HSBC also included roles such as Global Head of Digital Messaging, and other senior product development roles. Most recently, Nino joined Tarabut Gateway from TransUnion – the global consumer credit reporting agency where he led their global Open Banking portfolio.

Adnan is a serial entrepreneur and a veteran in managing successful start-ups. He joins Tarabut Gateway after growing and driving Decible and Zivver, two European tech start-ups, as Chief Revenue Officer. He led the marketing technology company Decibel towards a successful exit in 2021. By bolstering its position in the UK and establishing entry points into the US and other new markets, Zivver, a cybersecurity provider with headquarters in the Netherlands, became a major global player under his leadership. Prior to those leadership roles, Adnan also spent 11 years at SAP, the multinational software company, in several senior sales positions. Having continued his commercial career at SAP, after its acquisition of his former employer Sybase, his achievements include various multi-million dollar deals across different industries and the design and implementation of effective go-to-market plans.

The senior appointments follow Tarabut Gateway's recent announcement of being selected by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as its preferred technical platform partner for its new Open Finance Lab. This also follows the recent announcement of Tarabut Gateway's four new, key banking partnerships in KSA with Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank (SABB), Alinma Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF).

Abdulla Almoayed, Chief Executive Officer of Tarabut Gateway, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Nino and Adnan, both of whom possess the valuable experience, and the entrepreneurial insight that we at Tarabut Gateway thrive on. They will surely empower our plans for market expansion, product development and commercial success. Nino’s impact at HSBC as the Global Head of Open Banking was transformative and Adnan is a hugely experienced commercial operator, with many years of hands-on experience at SAP. We are proud to welcome them both to our senior leadership team and we look forward to continuing our growth story as the leading Open Banking platform in the MENA region with them on board.”

Nino Ocampo, Chief Product Officer of Tarabut Gateway, commented:

“I am excited to join Tarabut Gateway at such an important time in its evolution. The company is perfectly positioned in the MENA region to drive financial transformation. I am thrilled to be part of MENA's Open Banking movement and look forward to expanding the product roadmap into new markets, alongside an outstanding team.”

Adnan Erriade, Chief Commercial Officer of Tarabut Gateway, said:

“I am thrilled to embark on an exciting journey with Tarabut Gateway, where I can drive commercial growth and market expansion with a great team and contribute my expertise in customer centricity and entrepreneurialism. Tarabut Gateway provides a platform that creates win-win situations and support for all players in the ecosystem including banks, fintechs, regulators and the ultimate beneficiary, the consumer.”

Tarabut Gateway plays a vital role in building the Open Banking ecosystem’s infrastructure. Using the company’s platform-agnostic solutions, traditional financial institutions and fintechs can connect and build their own apps in tandem with Tarabut Gateway’s platform, to power payment services, digital wallets, and other use cases, in addition to a unified and easy-to-use developer portal.

Working closely with regulators, Tarabut Gateway enables seamless and secure data flows and connectivity between banks and fintechs, supports the creation of a thriving ecosystem, and ultimately provides a better consumer experience.

