Succeeds Paolo Casamassima, who steps down after successfully strengthening MEIRA’s strategy, visibility, and governance

Dubai, UAE: The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) today announced the appointment of Reza Eftekhari as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 2025.

Reza succeeds Paolo Casamassima, who concluded his term at the MEIRA Annual Conference and Awards in Muscat, Oman (24–25 September 2025). The Board extends its deep appreciation to Paolo for his outstanding leadership and the lasting contributions he has made to MEIRA’s growth and international profile during his tenure as CEO. His achievements were formally recognised at the Annual Conference last week.

Andrew Tarbuck, Chair of MEIRA, said: "We are absolutely delighted to appoint such a high-calibre candidate as Reza to be our new CEO. He brings a vast array of qualities that will take MEIRA further forward and build our membership. I must thank all of the applicants in the very thorough search process conducted by the Board’s Nomination Committee and note the very high standard of applicants across the board. We are grateful for Paolo’s dynamism, enthusiasm, and relentless pursuit of improving MEIRA during his tenure, and we now look forward to Reza seamlessly continuing that good work.”

Reza brings more than 18 years of international experience advising boards and executive teams on shareholder engagement, M&A, ESG, and corporate governance across EMEA and APAC.

He has held senior leadership roles at leading global corporate and shareholder advisory firms, advising on more than 500 notable M&A, activism, and governance-related shareholder campaigns.

Most recently, he served as Director of M&A, Activism and Governance Advisory at S&P Global in London, where he played a key role in growing the advisory practice and contributed to the success of several landmark cross-border transactions, with a combined value of over USD 250 billion, including some involving the largest strategic investors from the Middle East. Reza is also an experienced educator and thought leader, having guest lectured at Imperial College Business School and spoken at international conferences on governance, M&A, and capital markets.

He holds an Executive MBA from Imperial College Business School and a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science. He has collaborated as a member and contributor with Investor Relations Associations, the Institute of Directors (IoD), and the Governance Institute (ICSA).

Reza Eftekhari, commenting on his appointment, said: “I’m honored to lead MEIRA at a time of extraordinary growth and opportunity across the region’s capital markets. With record IPO activity, expanding investor interest, and increasing focus on governance and ESG, investor relations is more important than ever.

“I look forward to working with the Board, our members, and stakeholders to build on MEIRA’s strong foundation and take it to the next level. Together, we will continue to drive the IR profession forward across our region.”

This strategic appointment reflects MEIRA’s continued commitment to strengthening investor relations and advancing capital market development across the region.

About the Middle East Investor Relations Association

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. MEIRA aims to enhance the reputation, efficiency, and attractiveness of Middle East capital markets by fostering dialogue among members and encouraging best practices in IR. In collaboration with stock exchanges, regulators, and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through professional development, certification programs, and its membership community and network of country Chapters.