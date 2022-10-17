Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE and the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Hamda Al Shamali in the newly created role of Chief People and Intellectual Capital Officer.

In this role, Hamda will bring her significant human capital and talent development expertise to lead and grow human resources, nurture and develop Mashreq talent, and support culture and engagement enhancement programmes across the organization. She will be responsible for leading key priorities such as DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), streamlining distributed workforce and hybrid working models, automation of EX journeys and evolving our employees wellbeing discipline into the broader and more comprehensive organizational health approach.

Hamda is a seasoned senior Emirati human resources professional with a strong track record spanning more than 20 years of accomplishments with leading local and international organizations.

Prior to joining Mashreq, Hamda was the Executive Director, Human Resources at The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, overseeing all aspects of the company's Human Resources function. She also led the Business and Culture project at Daman, being a part of their global HR community which helped steer the company transform their vision, culture, technology and resources. Her experience also includes leading Nationalization and Local Talent across multiple roles in GCC for international banks such as HSBC Bank Middle East and Barclays Plc.

Commenting on her appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “Hamda is a proven leader in building excellence and taking an innovative approach to HR, and her fresh perspective combined with the distinctive strength of Mashreq as a brand makes her uniquely positioned to front our endeavors to support nationalization programmes around the region, attract top talents and world class leaders while fostering a workplace culture that engages and motivates employees to rise every day, which is

mission critical for our future growth strategy. I look forward to working closely with Hamda to maintain and enhance our status as one of the best places to work.”

Hamda Al Shamali added: “I am delighted to be joining Mashreq at such an exciting time in its growth, as the bank aims to adopt a challenger brand status and seeks to achieve social and economic impact by supporting the aspirations, dreams and needs of every customer.

Attracting and retaining the right talent will be an essential part of this strategy. I look forward to capitalizing on my experience in the financial services sector to further nurture human capital and strengthen the bank’s role in providing best in class products and services to its customers.”

Hamda holds a Bachelor’s degree of Applied Science in Business Administration from Higher Colleges of Technology Dubai.

-Ends-

About Mashreq

Mashreq Bank is almost a half century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. One of the region’s oldest private banks, Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at Mashreq.com/RiseEveryday

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rana Al Borno

Public Relations, Mashreq

Email: RanaAlb@mashreq.com