Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has announced the appointment of a senior Emirati, Faisal Mohammed AlShimmari as Head of ESG & Corporate Strategy. In his new role, Faisal will spearhead Mashreq’s ESG and corporate strategy, aligning business objectives with long-term sustainable growth and best practices across key ESG metrics.

In his 29 years of experience, Faisal has held senior positions in the government sector such as the Ministry of Interior, where he led digital transformation and AI efforts, managed governance and risk, and served as Chief Information Security Officer, as well as senior roles at Abu Dhabi Police. He previously served as Senior Vice President - Head of Risk Strategy and Governance at Mashreq.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq, said: "We extend a warm welcome to Faisal as he joins the Mashreq senior leadership team. His wealth of experience, strategic thinking, and an in-depth knowledge of ESG best practices will be an invaluable asset as he leads the bank’s Corporate Strategy and supports regional efforts towards achieving net zero. In this role Faisal will build on the great strides Mashreq has made in raising the bar on societal, governance and environmental objectives. His dedication to sustainability and innovation aligns seamlessly with our values and aspirations as a company.

In his new role, Faisal’s focus will be on helping Mashreq to meet and exceed the bank’s sustainability objectives and further align Mashreq’s ESG profile with the global climate action efforts. In addition, Faisal will focus on advancing outreach on ESG, developing strategic programs aligned with the bank's overall strategic plan, while also fostering expertise within this function.

Faisal Mohammed Al Shimmari added: "I am excited to take on this important role in today’s landscape as Head of ESG and Corporate Strategy. The bank’s forward-looking vision and strategy aligns with the UAE’s efforts to transform and accelerate climate action. I look forward to working together with the team and our clients to better understand the challenges they face in meeting their climate commitments and developing new strategies to overcome them. Mashreq is an organisation that has proven its commitment to taking serious action when it comes to combatting the effects of climate change, and I am proud to be a part of the Mashreq sustainability journey."

Faisal holds two master's degrees, four graduate diplomas, and a Gold Commander diploma from the Emergency Planning College (EPC), UK, complemented by a strong background in government excellence, leadership, and child protection.

