New York – Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today announced the appointment of Andrea Bono as CEO of Marsh McLennan India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA), effective January 2026. Mr. Bono will report to Flavio Piccolomini, CEO, Marsh McLennan, International, and will be based in Dubai.

In this role, Mr. Bono will lead the strategic development and execution of Marsh McLennan’s commercial strategy across the IMEA region. He will focus on delivering Marsh McLennan’s market-leading, specialized capabilities across risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, as well as strengthening and expanding client relationships.

Mr. Bono brings over 30 years of experience to the role. Having started his career in London, he joined Marsh in 2010 as Head of Marsh Italy’s Risk Management Practice. Since then, he has held several senior positions within the business including co-General Manager, then later co-CEO, of Marsh Italy. In 2021 he was appointed CEO of the Eastern Mediterranean Region and in 2023 was additionally appointed CEO of Marsh McLennan Italy.

Commenting on Mr. Bono’s appointment, Mr. Piccolomini said: “Comprising 14 primary markets, the dynamic and diverse IMEA region represents an area of significant growth for Marsh McLennan. Andrea’s extensive leadership experience and dedication to helping clients find opportunity in risk make him well-positioned to lead our IMEA operations, as we look to the next chapter in our development.”

Mr. Bono added: “Organizations across IMEA are currently contending with complex – and often interlinked –

regional and global risks that impact their near-term and long-term success. Through the collective strength of Marsh McLennan, we will deliver our unique capabilities – enabled by cutting-edge AI and analytics – to clients across the region so their organizations and communities can continue to thrive.”

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and Oliver Wyman﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, or follow on ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿LinkedIn﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and X.

Contact:

Eileen Mercer

eileen.mercer@marsh.com