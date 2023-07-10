DUBAI, U.A.E.,:– The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced the appointment of Mahmut Sarioglu as Vice President to lead its business in the Emerging Markets region, which includes Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Turkey.

Sarioglu joined Goodyear in 2012, where he first headed the company’s Commercial tire unit in Turkey. He then went on to lead Goodyear’s Turkey operations from 2018 as its Managing Director where he grew the business substantially.

Trained as an electrical engineer, Sarioglu began his career with ABB as a Sales Engineer in 1996. Moving up the ladder within various multinationals such as 3M and GE before joining Goodyear, Sarioglu is acknowledged as an innovative business leader with solid managerial and leadership experience within Sales, Marketing and Business Development functions.

As Vice President of Emerging Markets, Sarioglu will assume responsibility for driving strategic growth of Goodyear’s business in key market segments in the various countries.

Sarioglu said: “I look forward to drive the Goodyear promise of Enabling Mobility with our key partners by ensuring that the right Goodyear tire solutions are available at the right place and right time for all our customers across the Emerging Markets.”

-Ends-

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.