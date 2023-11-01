Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors at UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

UFI is the global association for international tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as major national and international exhibition associations, and selected exhibition industry partners. Its goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. Effective 1st November 2023, and with a three-year mandate, Mahir Julfar will be part of a 60 member-strong global body comprised of UFI chapter representatives from around the world.

The association directly represents more than 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with 60 national and regional association members. More than 820-member organisations in 85+ countries around the world are current members with a roster of 1,000+ UFI-approved trade fairs.

"I am delighted to join the UFI Board of Directors. This appointment underscores the dynamic state of the MICE industry in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East & Africa region. Dubai and DWTC have been at the forefront of MICE resurgence and we look forward playing a pivotal role in bringing a regional perspective that represents the distinctive opportunities and challenges of our region. Together with my esteemed colleagues on the board, we can collectively work towards advancing the global trade industry agenda. This is an exciting time for our industry and we will continue to make meaningful contributions as we move forward. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the UFI members for this honour, and I am excited about the journey that lies ahead," said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

“I am very pleased to thank all newly elected and re-elected Board members to the UFI Board. I am constantly proud that we have so many enthusiastic members who wish to contribute to our industry. It's such an exciting time to be making such a contribution as we regrow and restart our shows around the world. I wish to say a big, personal thank you!” said Michael Duck, UFI President and Informa Markets, EVP Commercial Development.

About Dubai World Trade Centre

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centres. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.