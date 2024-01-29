Dubai – Liminal Custody Solutions (Liminal), the fastest-growing digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider in the APAC and MENA region is pleased to announce the appointment of Amir Tabch as its CEO for the Middle East region. Mr. Tabch, a seasoned financial services executive and fintech pioneer, brings over two decades of experience in leading and scaling businesses across traditional and digital asset markets.

Mr. Tabch joins Liminal Custody Solutions from Copper Securities (formerly Securrency Capital) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). As Chairman and CEO, he played a pivotal role in establishing the company, securing regulatory approvals, and driving high-profile fundraising activities. Prior to that Mr. Tabch held senior leadership positions at SC Meta Markets, Emirates Investment Bank, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, where he honed his expertise in global markets, multi-asset trading, and regulatory compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amir to Liminal Custody Solutions," said Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal Custody Solutions. "His extensive experience in navigating complex regulatory environments, coupled with his proven track record of building and growing successful businesses, will be invaluable as we expand our global footprint and solidify our position as the trusted partner for digital asset custody in the Middle East."

"I am excited to join Liminal Custody Solutions at this pivotal time in the digital asset industry," said Mr. Tabch. "The Middle East represents a tremendous opportunity for growth, and I am confident that Liminal's innovative custody solutions and commitment to regulatory compliance will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of this market. I look forward to working with the Liminal team to build a robust and secure infrastructure for institutional investors in the region."

Mr. Tabch's appointment is part of Liminal's strategic expansion in the Middle East and expansion of its custody offerings. The company announced the grant of an In-Principle Approval (IPA) by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a custody provider for Virtual Assets. The company also recently welcomed Satya Venkata Chalapathi as Vice President of Risk & Compliance and Ajit Thakur as Head of Custody Operations to its regional team. Their combined expertise in digital asset security and operational excellence will further strengthen Liminal's capabilities in the region.

About Liminal Custody Solutions:

Liminal is a licensed and regulated digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider. Launched in April 2021, Liminal is a CCSS Level 3, SOC Type 2 and ISO 27001 & 27701 certified organization. Liminal is based in Singapore, has operations spread across APAC MENA and Europe, along with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Abu Dhabi. Liminal provides bespoke wallet infrastructure for self-custodial businesses and provides custody services as a qualified custodian with a TCSP license in Hong Kong and an in-principle approval for its custody license from ADGM in Abu Dhabi. Having a deep understanding and over a decade of expertise in wallet technology and digital asset management, the company provides complete peace of mind to digital asset businesses of all sizes, ranging from Crypto Exchanges, OTC desks, Web3 Projects, DAOs, Treasuries, and other crypto native businesses. With a combination of secure multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) wallets, Liminal provides secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Their operational excellence framework ensures efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, resulting in significant cost savings for businesses. Their proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, KYB based onboarding, and KYT with travel rule compliance helps digital asset projects fast-track their compliance journey. Liminal takes pride in supporting businesses with their platform, which is secure, compliant and automated with a plug-and-play architecture that enables faster onboarding for developers, business partners and government agencies.