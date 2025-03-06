Q5, a leading global consultancy, is proud to welcome Scott Kennedy as the new Managing Director of Q5 Arabia. His appointment marks an exciting chapter for the firm as it strengthens its presence in the Middle East, helping Government and organizations navigate change and deliver exceptional results while achieve lasting success.

Originally from Dunfermline, Scotland, Scott’s career has been defined by transformation—both in the businesses he has led and the regions he has worked in. With over a decade of experience spanning the private, public, and non-profit sectors, he has played a pivotal role in driving impactful initiatives across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Italy, Sweden, Singapore, and South Korea. His expertise lies in strategic execution, organizational design, organizational effectiveness and operational excellence.

Scott brings an impressive background of experience with leading firms, including Maximus Gulf, AEI Saudi, and Working Links. As Vice President of PMO & Centre of Excellence at Maximus Gulf, he built a Saudi-based PMO function that supported regional growth and launched an advisory unit focused on strategy execution and social impact. As Chief Operating Officer at AEI Saudi, he initiated a company-wide transformation, forged strategic partnerships, and helped hundreds of international companies establish a presence in the Saudi market. At Working Links, he played a key role in shaping international strategy across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Europe, managing high-impact government advisory projects and overseeing a vast network of partners.

Now, as Managing Director of Q5 Arabia, Scott is responsible for creating and leading the company’s long-term vision and driving its strategic growth. Scott is focused on building high-performing local teams, strengthening client relationships, and delivering transformational results. His vision includes localizing Q5’s expertise to better serve the region, enhancing the company’s reputation within Saudi Arabia, and fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence. A strong advocate for talent development, he is committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders, ensuring Q5 Arabia remains an employer of choice in the region.

Reflecting on his new role, Scott shared: "After more than a decade of learning, growing, and working in Saudi Arabia, I’m excited to bring my experience to Q5. This is more than just a business opportunity—it’s about people, impact, and the future. Together, we’ll continue to innovate, create lasting value, and contribute to the Kingdom’s dynamic transformation as Q5 moves PowerPoint to dashboard.”

Olly Purnell, Managing Partner at Q5 added: “Scott is a super chap, with many years’ experience leading teams in Saudi Arabia. He’s been a good friend of Q5 since we opened our operation in Riyadh back in 2018, so we know what he’s capable of, what motivates him and how he can help us make a profound impact on our clients in the Kingdom”.

About Q5

Founded in 2009, Q5 has a singular driving passion, organisational health. As a global consultancy, Q5 partners with business leaders in hundreds of organisations around the world, combining the art and science of organisational health to help their clients improve and excel.

Q5 provide support with organisational strategy, design, leadership and team development, culture, technology, change, and transformation. Q5 is driven by a shared purpose: building healthy organisations to propel people, economies, and society forward.

They have worked with a huge array of clients from British Airways to BT and Channel 4.

Q5 has also recently been listed as one of the UK’s Leading Management Consultants by Financial Times and named one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2023 by Forbes.