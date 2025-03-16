Riyadh, KSA: “L'azurde Company for Jewelry” announced the appointment of Adnan Al-Khalaf as CEO and Managing Director after the approval of the company’s Board of Directors on 16 Ramadan 1446, corresponding to 16 March 2025.

The company highlighted that Adnan Al-Khalaf's appointment in this position will be effective 16 March 2025.

The company noted that Adnan Al-Khalaf holds a master’s in executive and international business administration. Furthermore, he has over 20 years of management experience, having held several leadership posts in prestigious companies.

L'azurde added that Al-Khalaf has held several senior executive positions, such as CEO and Vice President, across several companies and sectors, including sports, healthcare, services, manufacturing, retail, and distribution. His most recent post was CEO of Leejam Sports Company.

L'azurde is a leading Jewelry manufacturer in Saudi Arabia, producing a variety of luxurious Jewelry ranging from traditional to modern designs.