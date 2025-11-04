RIYADH/DUBAI — Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission critical enterprise technology services, today announced the appointment of Adib Kilzie as Kyndryl Consult Leader for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Adib will lead advisory engagements with public and private sector organizations to help modernize mission critical systems, accelerate digital transformation, and drive customer growth and innovation.

Adib joins Kyndryl from KPMG, where he served as Partner and Head of Customer Experience Solutions and Cloud. With more than 25 years of IT consulting experience across Canada, Europe, and the GCC — and a strong track record in the Saudi market — Adib has held senior leadership roles at various technology companies, including IBM and Saudi Business Machines. During his career, he drove digital innovation and strategic growth initiatives, guiding customers through complex transformation programs across multiple industries. He is recognized for fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, building high-performing teams that thrive on diversity of thought and shared purpose.

“I am honored to join Kyndryl at such a pivotal time for the region’s transformation,” said Adib Kilzie. “My priority is to work closely with customers to turn ambition into action by embracing hybrid IT, unlocking the value of data and AI, and helping build secure, future ready platforms.”

“Adib’s appointment underscores Kyndryl’s commitment to empowering organizations in the region with advanced technology services and strategic expertise,” said Pieter Bil, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl MEA. “His experience in leading complex transformations will help customers innovate, modernize critical systems and strengthen resiliency.”

Adib holds a degree in Business Administration from Seneca Polytechnic in Canada and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Leicester in the UK.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com