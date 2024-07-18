Abu Dhabi – Knighthood Global has appointed Michael Venus and Manish Raniga as directors of its Abu Dhabi based business.

Both senior and experienced executives, their deep expertise will strengthen the core team and diversify the broad advisory offering Knighthood provides to its government, private and public sector clients.

Michael Venus, who is a seasoned international public affairs and corporate communications executive, spent seven years as Director of TV News with Australia’s Nine Network in Melbourne before joining Etihad Airways as its Vice President of Corporate Affairs where he led the airline’s global communications strategy from 2010 to 2017 when he returned to Australia. More recently he was Director of Media and External Relations for Rex, Australia’s largest independent domestic and regional airline. Michael will oversee Knighthood’s international media and communications strategy and support its current projects in areas of communications and media advisory.

Manish Raniga began his diverse 25-year global career at PWC after completing his Bachelor of Economics at the University of Queensland, Australia. In addition to strategic and financial roles at Etihad Airways, Jet Airways, and at South African Airways as Chief Commercial Officer, he has held senior advisory and executive roles, most recently for a US-based private equity firm leading its aviation investment portfolio. Manish brings financial acumen, data-driven analytical decision making and strong tech innovation to the team.