Knight Frank, the global real estate consultancy, has promoted two senior team members in the MENA region: Maxim Talmatchi and Stephen Beard, both of whom have been promoted to Partner.

Originally from Moldova, Maxim moved to Dubai in 2009 and joined Knight Frank in 2021. With 14 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector, Maxim has built a reputation for delivering strategic guidance on leasing, acquisitions, build-to-suit developments and land deals in the industrial and logistics space. Over the course of his career, he has successfully completed more than 350 deals across the Middle East, and structured and executed transactions valued over AED 500 million.

Previously serving as Associate Partner, Industrial & Logistics, Maxim's promotion to Partner reflects his continued impact on Knight Frank's regional capabilities. His deep market knowledge and strategic focus have strengthened the firm's industrial and logistics services in the region, supporting both institutional and private clients on complex projects.

Meanwhile, Stephen Beard, previously Global Head of Data Centres, has been promoted to Lead Partner - Global Head of Data Centres. From Dubai, Stephen oversees Knight Frank's international data centres division, delivering expert insights and practical solutions in a sector experiencing rapid growth, particularly in Saudia Arabia and the wider Middle East.

James Lewis, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, said: "We are very proud to announce the promotion of Stephen and Maxim. This significant milestone reflects their outstanding contributions, leadership and commitment to our clients and Knight Frank. Both Stephen and Maxim have consistently delivered in their respective fields and really represent the values that define Knight Frank: integrity, collaboration and expertise. I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make in their new leadership roles."

These promotions come as part of a broader recognition in the region. 73 individuals were promoted across the firm, representing 17.5% of the total team - a testament to Knight Frank's continued growth and commitment to developing market-leading talent from within the business.