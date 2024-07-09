Riyadh - Knight Frank, a global leader in real estate consultancy, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr Christopher Payne as Chief Economist. Payne brings with him 30 years of expertise in economic analysis, real estate, and financial markets, further strengthening Knight Frank MENA's commitment to delivering top-tier economic insights and strategic guidance across the region.



Before joining Knight Frank MENA, Payne served as Chief Economist at Peninsula Real Estate. He led strategic asset allocation efforts in this role and wrote extensively on the GCC economy and real estate markets.



Payne’s extensive career includes his tenure as Chief Economist Advisor to the Governor and CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority. Additionally, he was the Head of Research and Consultancy at the Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies, further showcasing his deep understanding of regional economic dynamics.



His professional journey includes roles in the United States and the UK. In the U.S., Payne was Senior Economist for Bloomberg LP in Washington DC, where he wrote extensively on U.S. banking regulation, monetary policy and fiscal policy, often presenting his findings on Capitol Hill. In the UK, his roles at JPMorgan and F&C Asset Management enriched his expertise in global economic trends, emerging market equities and financial analysis. He is also a Chartered Accountant, having qualified from PWC.



Payne holds a PhD from The London School of Economics and Political Science. He has authored numerous studies and articles, as well as two books, “The Consumer, Credit and Neoliberalism: Governing the Modern Economy" and "The Economists' Diet."



Sharing this excitement, Payne says: "I am absolutely delighted to join Knight Frank MENA, a firm renowned for its exceptional and market-leading research and insights. The real estate sector in the Middle East and North Africa is one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving markets in the world. I am eager to leverage my extensive experience in economic analysis and real estate to provide our clients with the strategic guidance they need to navigate this complex and fast-changing landscape.”



Faisal Durrani – Partner and Head of Research MENA says: "We are delighted to welcome Chris to our growing Research team. His tremendous experience and deep understanding of the GCC macroeconomic environment will be invaluable in unlocking value for our clients and underpinning our property intelligence”.



