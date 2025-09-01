Dubai, UAE – Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, today announced the appointment of Ahmad Chaudry as the firm’s first Global Head of Structured Investments and Derivatives. This newly created role underscores Klay’s commitment to expanding its structured solutions platform and strengthening its global advisory capabilities.

Based in Dubai, Ahmad will lead the development of innovative solutions across all major asset classes with a strong focus on structured investments, liquidity management and hedging strategies.

Ahmad brings nearly 20 years of global investment banking experience in structuring and execution of bespoke solutions across equities, fixed income, commodities and liquid alternatives. He joins Klay Group from UBS Investment Bank in Hong Kong, where he most recently held a dual role as Co-Head of APAC Global Markets Structuring and Head of Global Markets Platform Solutions. Ahmad previously served in senior roles at UBS in London, NatWest Markets (formerly RBS Global Banking & Markets) and HSBC Investment.

Over his career, Ahmad has worked with a diverse client base including asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, global family offices and private banks. His expertise spans across tactical trading ideas, innovative savings and retirement solutions, discretionary and systematic portfolio strategies and structuring access solutions to alternative investments.

Kalpesh Khakhria, Chairman of Klay Group, added: “Ahmad’s deep expertise in structured investments and his track record of delivering complex solutions to sophisticated clients will be a significant asset to our platform. His appointment reflects Klay’s continuous commitment to attracting top-tier talent to strengthen our capabilities and provide our clients with world-class advisory and investment solutions.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ahmad Chaudry said: “Klay’s commitment to delivering tailored, high-value solutions for its clients resonates deeply with my approach to investment structuring. I am excited to bring my global markets experience and work with the talented team here to create innovative strategies that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Ahmad holds a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Manchester and a Master’s degree in Quantitative Trading & Finance from Cass Business School.

​​​​​​About Klay Group:

Klay is a global boutique financial services firm delivering independent advice, tailored solutions, and smart systems across wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Combining institutional rigour with personalised service, our open architecture model ensures clients benefit from unbiased expertise, aligned incentives, and innovative insights powered by a dedicated in-house investment team and global analyst network.

With offices in Dubai, India, Singapore, London, and Australia, our diverse team of 140+ professionals from over 13 nationalities serves clients with a commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and shared success. Since inception, we have supported more than 450 families worldwide, maintaining a strong focus on bespoke strategies that preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Klay Group is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Financial Conduct Authority UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Services are available to professional, accredited, and wholesale investors only.

