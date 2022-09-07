King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, is pleased to announce that Kimberley Ann Pierce has joined as Chief Executive Officer.

Kimberley comes with a wealth of experience as a top-tier leader in healthcare. Over the years she has led an extensive portfolio of healthcare organizations crossing three continents. With this track record, she is bringing a unique healthcare management approach to King’s Dubai, and the UAE in general, stemming from her background as a registered nurse.

Before joining King’s Dubai, Kimberley was the CEO of an expansive private hospital group in Australia, and prior to that she was the COO of large health service that was home to one of the busiest emergency departments in the country. Her considerable background in healthcare management and leadership across public and private healthcare settings has seen her build an impressive reputation by pushing standard boundaries in healthcare with the goal of achieving international gold standards. This has been as a result of recognising and executing emerging healthcare trends especially the ever-evolving healthcare technology like Artificial Intelligence and the metaverse.

“I am excited to be at King's Dubai, and I look forward to taking King’s to new heights together with the passionate team,” says Kimberley, adding the she’s fairly a hands-on CEO. However, regardless her position, she notes that she has never given up her passion for patient care and improving patient outcomes, and ensuring that the patient is always at the core of the practice.

“I'm proud to join this new team where we will continue honouring the values that King’s Dubai proudly represents.”

Career Background

Kimberly undertook her nursing training in Portsmouth, and her postgraduate in Cardiac Nursing in Nottingham. She was then appointed as Director of Nursing, followed by Chief of Nursing in Australia before moving to C-suite roles in South Africa, London and back in Australia. She was the was the CEO of a private hospital in London, returning to Australia to work as CEO for Ramsay Healthcare, a 350-bed hospital.

Kimberley is a key opinion leader and expert in the leadership and management healthcare facilities, as well as the development of clinical services and clinical redesign within the acute health care setting. After holding senior executive positions within both public and private sectors, she can without a doubt balance clinical imperative within financial constraints.

Within healthcare circles, Kimberley has come to be known as a 'trouble shooter' after gaining a successful track record in turning around under performing hospitals both within Australia and the UK. Additionally, she has been successful in the management and commissioning of major capital projects.