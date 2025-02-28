Dubai, UAE – Sidra Healthcare, a leading name in the UAE’s healthcare industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Karan Khanna as its new Director Marketing. With over 12 years of extensive experience in marketing and brand management, Karan brings a wealth of expertise that will drive the company’s strategic growth and brand presence in the region.

Karan has an impressive track record of working with renowned brands such as Al Sagr National Insurance Co. and Sehteq TPA, where he played a key role in shaping innovative marketing strategies and strengthening brand positioning. His deep understanding of the healthcare and insurance sectors makes him a valuable addition to Sidra Healthcare’s leadership team.

“We are delighted to welcome Karan to Sidra Healthcare,” said Mr. Vikas Katoch, CEO of Sidra Healthcare. “His experience in developing impactful marketing campaigns and his ability to navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape in the UAE will be instrumental in elevating our brand and expanding our reach.”

In his new role, Karan will oversee brand development, digital marketing, strategic partnerships, and customer engagement initiatives to further enhance Sidra Healthcare’s reputation as a trusted provider of world-class healthcare solutions.

“I am excited to be a part of Sidra Healthcare, a company that is redefining healthcare excellence in the UAE,” said Karan Khanna. “I look forward to contributing to the organization’s growth, fostering strong customer relationships, and implementing innovative marketing strategies to drive success.”

Sidra Healthcare continues to strengthen its leadership team with industry experts, reinforcing its commitment to providing cutting-edge medical services and an exceptional patient experience.