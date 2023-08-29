Jummar Public Relations and Communications announced the appointment of Tarek Lasheen as Senior Client Service Director, effective from August 2023. He will collaborate with Jummar team in overseeing the company's client portfolio, developing and implementing communications and PR strategies.

Jummar also announced the promotion of Rakan Al-Owais to the position of Operations Director, expanding his responsibilities to include directing media relations, client relations, and executing PR campaigns.

Tarek Lasheen possesses in-depth experience in PR and corporate communications. He previously held the position of Head of Public Relations at Memac Ogilvy, where he oversaw the development and execution of diversified media campaigns, most notably the PR campaign of launching the New Suez Canal in Egypt.

Lasheen also directed PR and corporate communications for several leading companies across various sectors. Prior to joining Jummar, he served as the Head of Communications at Pegasus for Operational Excellence, where he established the corporate communications department. He also possesses extensive expertise in project management and development. Lasheen graduated from the American University in Cairo (AUC), where he held a Bachelor's degree in journalism with a minor degree in Economics.

On the other hand, Rakan Al-Owais holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Relations and Media from Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University (IMSIU) and possesses over 9 years of experience. He embarked on his professional journey while still a student, starting in the retail sector in 2013 with Alshaya Group. He then progressed through various positions in different companies and institutions until he graduated from the College of Media and Communication at IMSIU. Following his graduation, he joined Jummar.

Al-Owais also served as a Public Relations Manager at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve Development Authority. He has completed various training courses in media campaign management, strategy development, and social media management.