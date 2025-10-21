 Joubert to head up soft services at Farnek

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has appointed Salome Joubert as its new head of soft services.

Reporting directly to Managing Director Julian Khalil, Joubert has been given the overall responsibility of managing strategic planning, quality control, and sustainable innovation.

“Salome is a seasoned hospitality and soft services leader with over 15 years of experience managing large-scale operations across the UAE and internationally. She has successfully led the opening of multiple five-star hotel properties and major entertainment venues,” said Julian Khalil, Managing Director of Farnek.

“She is a hands-on leader, that has successfully employed cost optimisation strategies and is committed to international standards of excellence. She will be an integral part of our senior management team, and I am looking forward to working closely with her,” added Khalil.

In her new role, Joubert will oversee the delivery and performance of Farnek’s soft services division, ensuring operational excellence, service quality, and sustainability. She will also lead process improvements, vendor management, and team development across multiple sites.

Joubert, a South African national, began her career in 1997 as a housekeeper with Hilton Hotels and after nine successful years, joined Accor as a complex executive housekeeper and two years later in 2013, she was appointed cluster executive housekeeper for Damac in Dubai. Joubert has spent the last seven years working as senior manager of soft and support services for UAE-based integrated energy and multi-technical services company Enova.

Joubert commented: “Farnek has an enviable reputation in the UAE FM market. The company invests heavily in training, sustainability, innovation, and technology, which are the key elements that support a more cost-efficient and sustainable operation. I am delighted to have joined such a progressive and forward-thinking organisation.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

For media information, please contact:

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

Joubert to head up soft services at Farnek

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 October 2025: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has appointed Salome Joubert as its new head of soft services.

Reporting directly to Managing Director Julian Khalil, Joubert has been given the overall responsibility of managing strategic planning, quality control, and sustainable innovation.

“Salome is a seasoned hospitality and soft services leader with over 15 years of experience managing large-scale operations across the UAE and internationally. She has successfully led the opening of multiple five-star hotel properties and major entertainment venues,” said Julian Khalil, Managing Director of Farnek.

“She is a hands-on leader, that has successfully employed cost optimisation strategies and is committed to international standards of excellence. She will be an integral part of our senior management team, and I am looking forward to working closely with her,” added Khalil.

In her new role, Joubert will oversee the delivery and performance of Farnek’s soft services division, ensuring operational excellence, service quality, and sustainability. She will also lead process improvements, vendor management, and team development across multiple sites.

Joubert, a South African national, began her career in 1997 as a housekeeper with Hilton Hotels and after nine successful years, joined Accor as a complex executive housekeeper and two years later in 2013, she was appointed cluster executive housekeeper for Damac in Dubai. Joubert has spent the last seven years working as senior manager of soft and support services for UAE-based integrated energy and multi-technical services company Enova.

Joubert commented: “Farnek has an enviable reputation in the UAE FM market. The company invests heavily in training, sustainability, innovation, and technology, which are the key elements that support a more cost-efficient and sustainable operation. I am delighted to have joined such a progressive and forward-thinking organisation.”

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.