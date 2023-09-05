Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is pleased to announce Petra Lindemann’s appointment as the new Vice President of Supply Chain.

With nearly two decades of experience, Petra is an aviation professional who brings a wealth of expertise to the table. Throughout her career, Petra has held leadership roles. At Swiss International Air Lines in Zurich, she took the role of the Director and Head of Procurement Services and interior. Prior to that, she was the Head of Strategic Logistics and Strategic Procurement Improvement and analysis at SR Technics in Zurich. She already gained experience in the Middle East during a secondment to ADAT in Abu Dhabi. At Joramco, Petra will be leading the Supply Chain department to meet the growth plans aimed at providing customers with a more connected experience.

Commenting on Lindemann’s appointment, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “As Joramco continues to solidify its presence as a global leader in aviation maintenance and engineering, the appointment of Petra Lindemann further confirms the company's dedication to have a talented and professional senior management team. Under Petra’s leadership, our team will continue to excel in delivering excellence and innovation. We are particularly excited about the strategic growth plans ahead and look forward to the valuable contributions from Petra and the entire team.”

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

