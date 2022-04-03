Jeddah, KSA: Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA) has announced the appointment of Jobin Joejoe as Deputy Managing Director, to lead operations in the region. In this new role, Jobin will be responsible for further building on the company’s leadership position in the regional market, accelerating business performance to achieve sustainable growth, profitability and value for all stakeholders.

Speaking on his appointment, Jobin Joejoe, Deputy Managing Director, Sony MEA said, “Sony’s purpose to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology, is fuelling our growth in one of the world’s most dynamic regions. We continue to put our consumers at the heart of all that we do, listening to them and anticipating their needs, so as to consistently deliver innovative technology that surprises and delights, and is relevant to changing lifestyles. How we study, work and play today is constantly changing, and Sony can be relied on – as always – to make life more productive, enjoyable and comfortable.”

Takakiyo Fujita, Managing Director, Sony AMEA, said: “In his new role, Jobin’s tremendous experience and skill in leading teams and executing operational strategies will continue to strengthen Sony MEA. He has been invaluable to the team over his 15-year long association with us, and we are proud to have him support the Sony AMEA leadership team to navigate growth and business opportunities in the future.”

A veteran business leader, Jobin Joejoe brings deep experience and expertise to his role. He has more than 20 years of extensive sales and marketing experience in retail and consumer tech across various business models, including 16 years of experience in the Middle East and Africa region. Jobin joined Sony Middle East and Africa as Country Sales Manager – UAE and Oman in 2007, and since then, has grown consistently within the organization. Most recently, he served as Head of Sales - Sony MEA, where he was involved in driving sales and marketing plans and strategic objectives across various markets in the MEA region.

Effective 1 April, 2022, Sony’s MEA operations and those in South East Asia, will be merged to form Sony AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa). Jobin Joejoe takes over from Takakiyo Fujita, who has relocated to Singapore as Managing Director, Sony AMEA (Asia, Middle East, and Africa). This appointment reflects Sony’s strategic plans for several key global markets, including the MEA, which has been growing steadily in the last few years. Sony’s continued growth and commitment to this market is part of the brand’s wider global strategic objectives and sales and marketing efforts.

About Sony Middle East and Africa:

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.

