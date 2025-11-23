MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced the appointment of Naif Alnasser as Head of Asset Management and Remedial Management Unit (RMU), reporting to Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Maysan Almaskati.

The appointment of Alnasser represents a strategic decision to support the Bank’s ongoing restructuring, reinforce its market position, and sustain long-term growth.

Alnasser joins Ithmaar’s leadership team following a distinguished career marked by exceptional achievements in Special Assets and Recovery. Notably, he played a pivotal role in recovering BD 10 million from a legacy investment—the largest recovery in that institution’s history. He also brings a proven ability to resolve complex delinquent cases, significantly improving portfolio quality.

With 27 years of experience, Alnasser offers extensive expertise in managing diverse portfolios spanning Private Equity and Equities, while demonstrating a strong track record in driving growth across retail and SME banking sectors.

Before joining Ithmaar Bank, he held several senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Head of Restructuring in the Financial Restructuring Department at Bahrain Islamic Bank, where he managed a robust portfolio valued at approximately USD 530 million. His strategic insights and depth of experience will play a key role in advancing Ithmaar’s operational efficiency and supporting its vision for sustainable growth.

Alnasser holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University College of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain, and is a Certified Arbitrator accredited by the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre.

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

www.ithmaarbank.com