MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced the appointment of Hani Ghayath as Head of Information Technology (IT), reporting to Ithmaar Bank Head of Strategy Transformation & Business Development, Mohamed Bucheerei.

As the Bank continues to adopt advanced new strategies for the next phase, based on the latest technologies and digital trends, the appointment of Ghayath underscores the Bank’s commitment to significantly upgrading and transforming its digital infrastructure to provide advanced and creative banking solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its corporate clients and aligns with Ithmaar’s future vision.

Ghayath has 22 years of experience in information technology and the banking sector. He had exceptional contributions in driving growth and digital transformation across several organisations. With his extensive experience, he has contributed in developing IT strategies aligned with each organisation’s vision and implemented creative solutions that support data security and confidentiality. His achievements also include leading a cloud migration project.

Prior to joining Ithmaar Bank, he held several senior positions, most recently serving as Information Technology Manager at ESAD Human Resources in Saudi Arabia. He holds a B.S.C degree in Information Technology from Berla University.

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

