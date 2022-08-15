Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the appointment of Amr Helal as the sell-side CEO of its investment bank. Amr Helal brings more than twenty years of experience spanning equity capital markets, debt capital markets and private equity across Egypt, MENA and emerging markets. With his appointment, Helal will assume oversight of the Group’s investment banking, securities brokerage, and equity research lines of business.

“We are excited to have Amr Helal, a renowned finance and investment veteran, on board to lead the sell-side business of CI Capital’s investment bank platform. His experience across the region, passion and solid track-record will be vital assets that will fuel CI Capital’s next chapter of growth,” Stated Hesham Gohar, Group CEO of CI Capital Holding.

Prior to joining CI Capital, Amr was the Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Capital North Africa where he was responsible for leading the business across North Africa and the Middle East. During his tenure, Helal built the Company’s presence in Egypt, effectively transforming it into one of the top three investment banks operating in Egypt.

Amr Helal commented “I am delighted to be joining CI Capital, Egypt’s leading fully fledged financial services group, and I look forward to building on this success as we grow the business further in Egypt and beyond by delivering quality and added value to clients and stakeholders”.

Gohar added, “With our brokerage business leading The Egyptian Stock Exchange’s YTD ranks in terms of market share of executions, and the investment banking team’s record of closing landmark deals with an aggregate value surpassing USD 23 billion since inception, the Company’s investment bank will be gaining more momentum with Helal at the helm Investment Bank’s Sell-Side operations.”

About CI Capital

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of investment banking and non-bank financial services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high net worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 2.9k employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.