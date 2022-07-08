Dubai: The newly opened Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel has appointed Husam Malki as General Manager. Husam assumes the role after a move from Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, overlooking day-to-day operations at the busy city property.

"I’m excited to begin this new chapter in my career with Anantara. The hotel is in a fantastic location and I look forward to leading the team through the challenges that a busy city centre property presents. I have no doubt that we can deliver the high standards of hospitality that Anantara is known for, at this new address,” says Husam.

A dazzling career path

Jordanian national Husam brings over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality. He began his career front of house, impressing management with his dedication to guest service before becoming Executive Assistant Manager for Rotana Hotels in Erbil, Iraq. From there, roles in Dubai and Salalah followed and Husam’s career progressed.

Husam has gained valuable industry knowledge working with leading hospitality groups including Accor, Hyatt, Marriott and Starwood before he joined Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas in 2014. His first role with the luxury brand was Resident Manager at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, and then he was invited to spearhead the opening of another Minor Hotels property, Souk Al Wakra Hotel by Tivoli in Doha, Qatar.

In 2019, Malki became General Manager of Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, where he was responsible for creating key business strategies for the hotel, and also increased visibility of the offshore property for international guests. During this time, he also maintained the general manager position at Souk Al Wakra by Tivoli in Doha, Qatar.

Overview of Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel

Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel has just opened in Business Bay, located 20 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport. 252 rooms and suites overlook the impressive cityscape of Dubai, and remarkable views of Burj Khalifa. Five distinctive dining outlets, a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre and tranquil Anantara Spa are on offer for guests and visitors.

Under Husam’s expert leadership, the hotel is set to become an icon in the Downtown Dubai landscape, and guests will enjoy thoughtful hospitality just moments from Dubai Mall, the Dubai Fountain and other renowned destinations on the doorstep.

-Ends-

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 40 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Tunisia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Portugal, Spain, Hungary and Italy, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The brand’s premier vacation ownership programme, Anantara Vacation Club, extends the opportunity to own a share in the Anantara experience with a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts as well as travel privileges at partner resorts and hotels worldwide.

For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/anantara; Twitter and Instagram: @anantara_hotels and @anantaraspawellness

Anantara is part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Duaa Radwan

PR Communications Consultant

Dash travel

E: duaa@dash-pr.com