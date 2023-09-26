Kuwait City: HSBC Kuwait has appointed Ahmed Al Murad as the Head of Wholesale Banking, following the approval from the Central Bank of Kuwait, to deliver the bank’s growth agenda.

Ahmed has been leading the Global Banking team in HSBC Kuwait for the past 2 years and with this new role his responsibilities will expand to cover the Commercial Banking as well.

Ahmed will focus on leveraging HSBC’s strength as the largest international bank in the country, connecting large corporates, multinationals and government related entities to international markets, and supporting global businesses seeking to grow their business in Kuwait.

“We are building a team of expert bankers in HSBC Kuwait to support our clients in country and help drive their global growth ambitions and Ahmed’s extensive experience in banking and finance, along with his local knowledge, ideally places him to do exactly that,” said Julian Wentzel, Head of Global Banking, MENAT.

Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC in Kuwait said: “The investment in a robust wholesale banking team is key to optimising our competitive advantage in our next phase of growth. With Ahmed’s leadership we will continue to offer market leading banking products and services and connect our customers to global expertise in over 60 countries and territories worldwide.”

Media enquiries to:

Mai Salem

maisalem@hsbc.com

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2022.