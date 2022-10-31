DUBAI: LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Honey Deylami has been appointed Executive Partner.

Deylami, who first joined the firm in 2016, has led several AED 100 million plus record-breaking deals in Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Hills mansions. She covers a broad spectrum of ultra-luxury property, especially for penthouses and mansions. In 2021, Deylami closed 51 transactions totaling AED 2.3 billion worth of property transactions. She has also closed AED 2.5 billion in 2022 year-to-date. A Managing Director with the company prior to her current appointment, Deylami is the top performing broker at LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty. She brings to the team an extensive database of properties valued at minimum AED 10 million and above and an international network of ultra-high net worth individuals.

With a keen focus on capital appreciation, in-depth industry expertise and sound knowledge of market trends, Deylami has delivered multiple commercial and residential sales in Dubai’s most prestigious areas with record investment returns. With 17 years of experience in real estate investment, Deylami specializes in high-end penthouses and mansions in prime locations such as The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills and BVLGARI Penthouses and Mansions, as well as luxury properties abroad.

Among Honey’s many record-breaking sales, she has concluded majority of transactions in One Palm and Atlantis The Royal Residences in both direct and secondary sales as well as penthouses at AVA, Dorchester Collection & large number of units in One&Only Private Homes and One Za’abeel penthouses. She also has also sold a significant number of units at Four Seasons Residences.

According to an analysis of prime areas* in Dubai in Q3 2022 by LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty, the Palm Jumeirah registered the highest sales volume totaling AED 5.10 billion. Apartment sales volume amounted to AED 3.89 billion, while villa sales volume amounted to AED 1.1 billion.

Headquartered in Dubai, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty is the largest marketing and selling platform for luxury real estate in the emirate, focusing on residential and commercial luxury sales and leasing, luxury property management, institutional investments, and luxury project developments.

Notes: The Dubai prime residential market areas used for the analysis included Al Barari, Arabian Ranches, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Emirates Living, Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Mohammed bin Rashid City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeira Bay, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Palm Jumeirah. The analysis included in this report is based on data from the Dubai Land Department.

