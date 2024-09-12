Dubai - Holon Global Investments Limited (Holon) officially appointed Michael Clark as its Global Holon Evangelist at the highly anticipated Dubai AI & Web3 Festival.

Michael, a renowned data scholar and industry advisor, will work closely with Heath Behncke, Holon's Managing Director, to advance Holon's pioneering roadmap for data custodianship, decentralized sustainable storage, and tokenization.

Together, Michael and Heath will lead the significant megashift toward recognizing data as a valuable asset - fostering a trusted, inclusive data economy that empowers individuals and benefits society at large. The partnership will explore new opportunities and joint projects to drive innovation and create lasting value.

At the festival, Michael also announced the launch of his upcoming book Data Revolution: Unlocking Human Potential, with the subtitle The Journey Never Walked set to be released mid-2025.

About Holon:

An Australian-based publicly limited (unlisted) company, focused on innovation and technology since 2018, strives to be the greenest Web3 infrastructure company globally and the first to establish a 100% verifiably green data network. The company’s mission is to accelerate the transition to green data and empower data ownership by providing green edge, decentralized, distributed, and verifiable data storage and compute services for the data market, driven by the growth in AI and Web 3.0.

