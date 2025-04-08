Dubai, UAE: HF Quarters S.C.S., a specialized management company dedicated to the administration and development of Special Limited Partnerships (SCSp’s), is pleased to announce the appointment of Eshana Lutawan as its new Marketing Manager. This strategic hire reinforces HF Quarters’ commitment to expanding its presence and strengthening its brand positioning globally.

With a distinguished career in the financial marketing field, Eshana brings extensive experience in brand development, digital strategy, and strategic communications. She has successfully led high-impact marketing initiatives for well-established financial institutions, helping drive growth and enhance brand positioning. In 2024, she was recognized as one of the Top 30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers by The Fintech Marketing Hub, a globally recognized fintech community. With her industry expertise and innovative approach, Eshana will play a key role in elevating HF Quarters' marketing initiatives globally.

Commenting on the appointment, Mindaugas Suklevicius, CEO of HF Quarters S.C.S., stated: “We are pleased to have Eshana in our team. Her visionary leadership in the marketing field will be invaluable as we enhance our brand visibility. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide tailored fund management solutions in one of Europe’s leading financial hubs.”

Eshana’s appointment comes at a time when HF Quarters is actively expanding its service offerings, leveraging Luxembourg’s strategic position as a global financial center. The company remains dedicated to delivering comprehensive fund management solutions, including fund structuring, administration, and regulatory compliance, ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients.

"It is a privilege to join HF Quarters S.C.S. and to work with its experienced team and partners. As demand for specialized fund services continues to grow across on a global scale, I look forward to leading the strategic marketing initiatives that enhance HF Quarters' industry presence and drive its expansion. This role presents an exciting opportunity to develop marketing strategies that showcase HFQ’s commitment to excellence in fund administration and incorporation." said Eshana Lutawan, Marketing Manager.

HF Quarters S.C.S. continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted partner in fund management, providing innovative solutions to clients navigating the complexities and regulations of the financial industry. Eshana Lutawan’s appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its market presence and delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

For more information about HF Quarters S.C.S. and its services, visit www.hfquarters.com

About HF Quarters S.C.S.

HF Quarters S.C.S., based in Luxembourg, is the managing entity of the group, while its subsidiary, HFQ Fund Management, operates as the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). Specializing in the incorporation and administration of Special Limited Partnerships (SCSp), HF Quarters S.C.S. provides tailored fund management solutions, guiding clients through the complexities of fund establishment and administration in one of Europe’s leading financial centers.

Leveraging Luxembourg’s strategic position as a global financial hub, HF Quarters offers a comprehensive range of fund management services, from fund structuring and setup to ongoing administration and regulatory compliance. The company’s expertise in Luxembourg’s compliance frameworks ensures that clients receive optimal solutions that align with their fund objectives.

HF Quarters works closely with asset managers, and other financial professionals for fund management services that meet a wide range of client needs. Whether launching a new fund or managing an established fund, HF Quarters provides end-to-end support, from initial setup to long-term maintenance.

