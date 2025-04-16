Adam Ladjadj - Founder of EFOA - becomes Vice Chairman

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates Family Office Association (“EFOA”), the unique independent body supporting UAE (and global) family offices, announces the appointment of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Banna as Chairman of the Board.

Today’s news completes EFOA’s senior leadership team comprising some of the MENA region’s most stellar business names.

With nearly four decades of leadership experience across the UAE and Gulf region, His Excellency Ahmed Al Banna has held senior roles in government and served as a former ambassador for the United Arab Emirates. At the forefront of numerous global organizations aligned with the UAE, HE Al Banna has been instrumental in strengthening the nation’s global partnerships and driving prominent families and businesses to the UAE and the region.

Renowned for his strategic vision and leadership, he has played a key role in advancing the UAE's position as a hub for innovation, investment, and collaboration. His expertise spans fostering international relations, promoting sustainable growth, and integrating traditional values with forward-looking strategies, ensuring the UAE’s reputation as a center of excellence and opportunity.

EFOA’s Founder, Adam Ladjadj, will become Vice Chairman. He will continue his hands-on role in the Association – sharing his Family Office expertise and strategic guidance.

As Chairman, His Excellency will be supported by Adam and EFOA’s experienced Board of Directors appointed in July 2024.

Adam Ladjadj, Founder and Vice Chairman of EFOA, said:

“We are honoured to welcome His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Banna as Chairman of the Board - a significant moment for the Emirates Family Office Association. His leadership, vision, and dedication to our mission uniquely positions him during this pivotal time for our organization and the wider Family Office sector.

“I am extremely proud of the Association’s huge progress to date. Our strategy has always been to be a Family Office ecosystem enabler, and we are going from strength to strength in this. I look forward to working very closely with His Excellency and our super-talented Board in these exciting times for the Association.”

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, Chairman of EFOA, commented:

“The Emirates Family Office Association ensures the UAE leads the way for Family Offices across the region, and I am thrilled to join as Chairman. Adam and team have done a stellar job in growing the Association and making it a key pillar of the region’s Family Office ecosystem.

“Family businesses and leaders increasingly need support, guidance and new collaboration and partnership opportunities – while navigating the complex world of long-term stewardship, legacy, succession, ownership, and wealth management. I look forward to this new chapter with the support of Adam in his role as Vice Chairman.”

The appointment is a major milestone in EFOA’s journey since its inception in 2023 – reinforcing its commitment to servicing the needs of multi-generational families with a diverse offering of independent advice, knowledge sharing, connectivity, and a world-class ecosystem.

EFOA will continue its mission to develop a higher degree of sophistication among family offices and businesses - regionally and globally - by offering tools and insights on community building, learning opportunities, policy and advocacy, and financial structures; all while expanding its global membership.

EFOA has cultivated an extensive calendar of exclusive events held around the world and has partnered with leading organisations in finance to the benefit of its member base.

EFOA is an independent, non-profit association and the only official body for family offices in the UAE - EFOA enables and allows engagements for families to be able to make better decisions in preserving and growing their wealth, modernize their business structures, and scale their operations internationally.

