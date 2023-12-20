Muscat: JW Marriott Hotel Muscat is delighted to announce the appointment of Hadi Medawar as Director of Sales & Marketing for the brand’s flagship hotel in Oman, which reopened its doors on Sunday 15 October. Medawar brings with him 15 years of diverse hospitality and academic experience in sales and marketing roles, event management and revenue management, with past involvement with pre-opening projects. He adds his leadership, passion, and commitment to quality and service to the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat team, where he will be able to continue to thrive thanks to his strong educational background and industry expertise.

Originally from Lebanon, Medawar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism management, a Master's degree in International Events Management from the Ecole de Management in France and is currently studying for his PhD in tourism from Lebanese University in Beirut. He was also an integral part of the InterContinental Hotels Group team, previously working in a sales and marketing role.

