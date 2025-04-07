Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain's aviation group, has announced the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Mazen Matar as its Group Chief People Officer effective 18 May 2025.

Commenting on the appointment, Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jeffrey Goh stated: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Matar to Gulf Air Group as the Chief People Officer. Mr. Matar joins the Group with strong credentials in Human Resources transformation and brings with him a wealth of experience necessary for the next phases of our transformation journey.”

On his part, Mr. Matar said: "I am honored to join the Gulf Air Group, and I look forward to starting this new chapter and contributing to the Group’s vision by managing its human capital, the most valuable asset in any organization."

With over 16 years of experience in the field of human resources, Mr. Matar specializes in human resources digital transformation, building corporate cultures, strategic planning and developing performance management. Prior to joining the Gulf Air Group, Mohamed served as Group Head of Human Capital at the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB).

Mr. Matar holds a Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) certification from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, and he completed executive leadership education programs at Harvard Business School and INSEAD Business School. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Wales, the United Kingdom.

-Ends-

About Gulf Air Group Company (GFG)

Gulf Air Group Company was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.

Gulf Air Group social media platforms:

LinkedIn: Gulf Air Group Holding

Instagram: @GulfAirGroup

Further information, please contact:

Email: corporate.communications@gulfairgroup.bh