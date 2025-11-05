Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai announces two key appointments, strengthening its leadership team with accomplished women driving wellness and talent development. As Accor’s leading and only five-star property in Dubai Media City, the hotel continues to advance its commitment to diversity, innovation, and excellence across all departments.

Marife Siriban: Spa Manager

Marife Siriban joins Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City as Spa Manager, bringing a wealth of experience from a distinguished hospitality career. Known for her strong operational acumen and customer-centric leadership, she previously led a spa that achieved TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Awards and five World Spa Awards. Her tenure saw consistent guest satisfaction ratings and high conversion rates. Siriban’s focus at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City will be to further enhance guest well-being, introduce fresh concepts, and strengthen the spa’s position within Dubai’s competitive wellness landscape.

Pooja Dholakia: Learning and Development Manager

Pooja Dholakia has been appointed Learning and Development Manager, leading all training and people development initiatives at the property. With more than seven years of hospitality experience across global brands including Accor, she brings a deep understanding of culture, learning, and team empowerment. Her ability to design impactful training frameworks and foster a performance-driven culture will play a vital role in building future leaders within the hotel. Dholakia’s appointment highlights the property’s continued investment in nurturing talent and promoting inclusive growth across departments.

“We are proud to welcome Marife and Pooja to our team,” said Alfio Bernardini, General Manager, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City. “Their leadership, professionalism, and passion for excellence align perfectly with our vision to grow stronger as the leading business hotel in the area.”