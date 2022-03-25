Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Grand Millennium Al Wahda, the luxury five-star hotel located in the centre of Abu Dhabi, connected to Al Wahda Mall, has announced the appointment of Fadi Ammache as General Manager of the hotel.

With over 25 years of international experience, Fadi has worked with leading hospitality brands across France, Belgium, Lebanon and the UAE. He completed his Master in Business Administration at the University of Melbourne and studied Hotel Management in France. Fadi has been working in the hospitality sector since 1996 and holding the position of General Manager since 2016.

Commenting on his appointment, Fadi Ammache said: “I am delighted to join Grand Millennium Al Wahda. The hotel is one of the key landmarks in Abu Dhabi, and I look forward to leading the hotel team to enhance the property position and reach new heights of success.”

Grand Millennium Al Wahda is one of the largest hotels in Abu Dhabi with 840 rooms, luxury suites and fully serviced apartments offering spectacular views of the capital and the nearby attractions. It also comprises a lavish spa, hi-tech fitness club and an array of restaurants providing guests with multiple options of seasonal menus created with the freshest ingredients including Layali Shahrazad Lebanese Restaurant, Porters English Pub, 31 Bar & Lounge and award’s winning 90 Centigrade cafe

The 5-star Hotel in Abu Dhabi is conveniently located in the heart of the city near the international airport and bus station and close to many local attractions, from the beautiful white sandy beaches and the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi Mall, and Abu Dhabi Corniche. Also within easy reach are Heritage Village, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.