Riyadh – GEN PLUS Group, a global independent group of agencies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wael Mahdi as Chief Growth Officer for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This key leadership role underscores the Group's commitment to expanding its presence in the region, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030 transformation. GEN PLUS Group recently established its regional headquarters in Riyadh to support this mission.

Wael Mahdi brings over 20 years of experience in communications, media and journalism to his new role. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy from the American University in Cairo and has held various senior positions at prominent organizations such as NEOM and the Saudi Research and Media Group, where he made a significant contribution across multiple outlets. His career also includes contributions to respected publications like Arabian Business, Alwatan, The National, and Asharq Alawsat, as well as nearly a decade with Bloomberg, where he covered business and energy news across the GCC.

Sofia Panayiotaki, CEO of GEN PLUS Group, stated, "We are excited to welcome Wael Mahdi to our leadership team. His extensive experience in strategic communications and content creation will be invaluable as we strengthen our role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and helping brands in the Kingdom and the MENA region grow and thrive."

Wael Mahdi added, "I am thrilled to join GEN PLUS Group at such a pivotal time of growth and transformation in the region. I look forward to contributing to the Group’s mission by driving impactful content and narratives that align with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals to spur economic activity and attract global investors."

About GEN PLUS Group

GEN PLUS Group is a global leader in integrated communications and holistic brand storytelling. With a diverse network of over 3,000 experts representing 67 nationalities, the Group operates in more than 100 countries. GEN PLUS Group provides a comprehensive suite of services, including creative marketing, PR, digital strategy, social media and content development, all driven by its signature "PLUS" philosophy.

In Saudi Arabia, GEN PLUS Group empowers brands, and partners with groundbreaking projects and initiatives to support Saudi Vision 2030.