Dubai — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Tim Falconer as a Managing Director in the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Mr. Falconer, who is based in Dubai, brings to the firm more than 25 years of communications and journalism experience advising C-suite leaders and government officials on strategy, transactions, media relations and crisis management. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Falconer will advise clients on strategic communications during high-stakes litigation, regulatory challenges and during transformational periods, enabling organisations to take decisive action that supports business goals while protecting their reputation.

“As someone who has sat both sides of the tape recorder as a journalist and advisor, Tim brings a wealth of experience of how reputation critical events unfold, in the GCC’s dynamic and fast moving media environment,” said Oliver Williams, Head of the Strategic Communications segment in the Middle East at FTI Consulting. “His arrival will enhance our crisis and litigation capabilities and ability to partner with other offices and segments within the firm to provide clients with a truly comprehensive suite of services when it is all at stake. As a proven driver of team culture and performance, we are particularly excited to welcome Tim to the business as we continue to ramp up our presence across the region.”

Mr. Falconer’s arrival continues FTI Consulting’s ongoing investment in its Strategic Communications capabilities in the Middle East. It also follows the recent appointment of Usman Javed, who joined as a Senior Director in February 2025 to spearhead the firm’s strategic and policy advisory services in Saudi Arabia, with a particular focus on the financial services and energy sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Falconer said: “FTI Consulting stands apart for its ability to guide organisations through critical moments that define their future. In times of transformation or crisis, clients turn to the firm for clarity, confidence and world-class expertise. I’m excited to be part of a team trusted to deliver when it matters most.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Suzana Saoud

Gambit Communications

suzana@gambit.ae