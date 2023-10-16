Dubai - FP7McCann is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarek Ali Ahmad as the Managing Director for its Dubai branch, effective immediately. Tarek will succeed Jon Marchant, who will leave the agency on November 30th after an impressive 15 years with McCann, six of which he served with FP7McCann in Dubai, to pursue a new role at Memac Ogilvy.

Tarek Ali Ahmad's remarkable journey in the advertising industry began as a rising star at J. Walter Thompson in 2000. His professional journey led him to FP7McCann Dubai in 2006, where he was enlisted to spearhead the Coca-Cola account, overseeing multiple brands across the Middle East and North Africa. During his 14-year tenure at FP7McCann, Tarek has remained focused on setting new industry standards in the creative world and leading a team of innovative thinkers who have won impressive accounts, awards, and recognition for the agency in Dubai and beyond.

Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7McCann MENAT, said, "Tarek Ali Ahmad has been marked for this role over three years ago when he was promoted to General Manager and Head of Business Leadership. In the three years, he has been actively and intimately involved in the operation on all levels, allowing for a smooth and natural transition and evolution. He is no stranger to the industry, and he is no stranger to our talent, clients and partners. I have the utmost faith in Tarek's ability to take the agency to unprecedented heights."

Tarek Ali Ahmad commented, "It's a great honor to step into the role of Managing Director at FP7/McCann Dubai. Having spent over a decade with the agency, this reflects my deep respect and loyalty to our talented team and valued partners. I'm immensely grateful for Tarek Miknas' trust in my abilities, and I'm excited to continue the journey of success at FP7/McCann Dubai. I look forward to building on our legacy of creativity and innovation and further strengthening our relationships with our partners as we embark on this new chapter together".

About FP7/MENA:

FP7McCann is a full service advertising agency, established in Beirut in 1968 and is the flagship agency of the MCN group. FP7McCann is one of the largest regional ad agency networks and is part of McCann Worldgroup. FP7McCann has 14 offices in 14 countries and its services include fully integrated marketing solutions, advertising, digital, social and production.

The agency network has won the praise of the Global creative and communication community for the work it has consistently produced for the past many years. FP7McCann MENAT has been the ‘Network of the Year’ and FP7McCann Dubai the ‘Agency of the Year’ at the MENA Effie’s Awards for eight consecutive years. As per the WARC 100 rankings, in 2021, FP7McCann were ranked as the most effective agency office in the World.

