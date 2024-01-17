Dubai, UAE: Wellness Forward Group, parent company of the UAE’s premium women-only fitness SuperClub, FitnGlam, have announced the appointment of industry veteran George Flooks as the Chief Executive Officer. Specialising in luxury fitness and wellness, Wellness Forward Group is a luxury conglomerate proudly housing three exclusive brands – FitnGlam, Platform Studios and FitCode.

With 13 years’ experience as the CEO of one of the largest fitness chains in the UAE, George successfully oversaw the comprehensive growth and management of all their fitness clubs in the MENA region, solidifying the brand's prominence in the fitness industry. Prior to working in the Middle East, Flooks managed and led a portfolio of over 160 clubs across the UK and Northern Ireland, contributing to an annual revenue of 150 million GBP.

“The Wellness Forward Group is a business I have always admired, both for its impressive growth and its unique mission to revolutionise fitness across the UAE. I look forward to building on the success of the team and leading them through this exciting phase of development and expansion while maximising the longer-term opportunities as the demand for fitness, health and wellbeing continues to increase in the region,” comments George Flooks.

As a board member of the Health and Racquet Club Group, George was Instrumental in its growth from 8 to 86 clubs, with a membership of one million, George played a key role in listing the Health and Racquet Club Group on the South African stock exchange and facilitating the strategic sale to Virgin Active.

As a seasoned athlete, George’s commitment to physical training is rooted in his past role as a Physical Training Instructor (PTI) in the South African military. George holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Administration from the University of West Virginia Wesleyan, and a Masters degree in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).

Embodying the perfect fusion of leadership, athleticism and passion, George will be responsible for steering The Wellness Forward Group towards new business objectives and expansion across the portfolio, including the current expansion of FitnGlam into the Ras Al Khaimah market in the UAE.

About FitnGlam:

Opening its doors in October 2021, FitnGlam is a UAE homegrown fitness concept entirely dedicated to women. Featuring 100,000 sq.ft of advanced fitness space, and fully equipped with the very latest in fitness apparatus and technology, FitnGlam has a focus on holistic wellness and a commitment to building a community of empowered women. FitnGlam has become the leading destination for women's health and fitness in the UAE, and now boasts three SuperClub locations across Dubai: Al Quoz, the Sports Society complex in Mirdif, and Dubai Hills Mall, with the fourth and newest opening in Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall. Each SuperClub features a dedicated yoga studio, fully equipped gym, CrossFit and has access to HIIT, cycle, boxing, mindbody, and reformer studios with classes to suit all abilities. Additionally, luxury amenities spread across the sauna, steam, Salt Room Therapy, and Aqua massage for relaxation. https://fitnglam.ae

About Wellness Forward Group:

Launched in 2023, Wellness Forward Group is a preeminent luxury conglomerate specialising in premium fitness and wellness. The group proudly houses three exclusive brands:

FitnGlam: A ladies-only premium gym that has swiftly expanded to four branches throughout the UAE within its inaugural year.

The Platform Studios: A sophisticated fitness studio that epitomises luxury and innovation.

FitCode: Soon to be launched mixed gym epitomising luxury fitness.

