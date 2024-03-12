Cements focus on growing the UK operation

LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB Capital continues the expansion of its global wealth and advisory business with the hiring of Michelle Devine. She will be based in the Group’s office in London.

Michelle has joined the firm as a Director of GSB Capital UK – which brings the number of team members of the UK operation to seven.

With over 15 years of experience, predominantly in M&A, Michelle brings a robust portfolio of expertise to enhance GSB’s corporate clients' advisory services.

Having worked for renowned advisory firms, including J.P. Morgan and Grant Thornton UK LLP, and serving as Senior Manager of Corporate Development at Farfetch, Michelle's strategic expertise and dynamic leadership promise to propel GSB to success.

Since GSB was founded by Ross and Alison Whatnall in April 2021, the company provides a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

Ross Whatnall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at GSB, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Michelle Devine to our team. Her wealth of experience and proven track record in corporate advisory will undoubtedly bolster our capabilities and drive our firm to new heights. Michelle’s arrival is the start of a flurry of new arrivals for the UK operation as we continue to expand the business outside of the UAE.”

This news follows the announcement in January 2024 that GSB became the first-ever international firm to achieve CISI Chartered FirmTM status.