This announcement is in line with FinaMaze’s growth plans and development, to become a global organisation

Abu Dhabi – UAE: To complement its continuous effort in being the innovative asset management firm of choice in the UAE, FinaMaze has appointed Nikhar Patel to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Nikhar brings to FinaMaze a wealth of growth experience with a streak of three unicorns in his past career including Olacabs, Careem and lately where he was leading Global Strategy and Expansions.

A seasoned professional with expertise in strategy, transformation, expansion and post-mergers, Nikhar’s new role at FinaMaze will support and consolidate the firm’s journey to becoming a global organisation, revolutionizing the fintech space with its AI-powered digital wealth manager using a hybrid/ human approach.

Speaking about his new role, Nikhar said with excitement: “I am super proud and excited to join FinaMaze. The opportunity to work with such a well-versed team leveraging technology that is set to empower investors through the impact of AI, creating thematic and macro environment-focused smartfolios is going to be a fantastic journey ahead.”

Commenting on the impact he wants to make, he added: “My objective in FinaMaze is to contribute in building an organization that is truly global, to accelerate the vision of disrupting the investment space and to deploy a culture that will further strengthen the backbone of the company and make it ready for the ten-fold growth it anticipates in the coming future.”

FinaMaze is a Category 3 A Asset Management firm regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Teaming powerful AI with Data Scientists, Quantitative Finance and Software Engineers, FinaMaze connects machine learning with human behavioral science to provide personalized investment solutions.

It will be recalled that the innovative asset management firm made similar key appointments earlier on in the year including that of a Business Development Manager.

FinaMaze has launched a number of products that have disrupted the UAE market and GCC region as a whole; as it continues to expand its operations, with an existing strong code of ethics, transparency, and commitment to realistic investment scenarios and outcomes.

To know more about how the team at FinaMaze uses revolutionary technology to create innovative investment products for their clients, kindly contact +971 58 538 8757 or email support@finamaze.com.