Dubai: Fashinza, the AI-driven B2B marketplace for fashion brands and retailers, announced the recent appointment of Neil Topiwala as Director in the UK and Pushkar Kumar as Director in the UAE. The latest appointments are a part of Fashinza’s expansion strategy in international markets such as the Middle East, Europe, the UK and the US following a series B round of funding which raised USD 100 million.

Neil Topiwala and Pushkar Kumar will be leading Fashinza’s plans to scale its international business. The two will leverage their expertise to help Fashinza use data and cloud-based technology to create a more transparent, ethical, and sustainable production and supply chain.

Commenting on the new additions to the Fashinza team, Abhishek Sharma, Co-founder and COO at Fashinza, said, “Pushkar & Neil have more than 20 years of experience in the industry and have worked with top brands, retailers, and buying offices, including Inditex, Next UK, Primark, Landmark, etc. Fashinza will be able to make great strides in the US, UK, and European markets with their vast experience and knowledge on both the demand & supply side.”

Jamil Ahmad, Co-founder and CBO at Fashinza, further added, “We are eagerly looking forward to scaling our international business to new heights with the feisty enterprising duo of Neil & Pushkar. We are confident of their leadership skills and their extensive experience across different sectors will help Fashinza scale in both demand and supply by bringing in more enterprise clients from the international markets.”

Neil Topiwala owns a Denim design studio in London and has a proven track record in design to delivery – supply chain management and brand development. He also has extensive knowledge of the fashion industry on an international scale and has built strong partnerships with leading fashion brands and manufacturers throughout the UK, US, Europe, and Asia.

Pushkar Kumar has also had extensive experience in Revenue, Business Development, Buying & merchandising, sourcing & retailing working with top retailers in the Middle East before joining Fashinza. He has worked with brands such as Al Nasser, Red Tag, twenty4, Landmark Group and Apparel Group, He also founded Kensai FZE, which helped premium retailers provide their customers the best product offerings.

Currently, Fashinza has a roster of over 250 manufacturers that currently serves 300+ brands across six countries, including the UAE, the US, Canada and India.

About Fashinza

Fashinza is an AI-driven B2B marketplace for global fashion supply chains. They make it exceptionally easy for international brands to access design to delivery in as fast as 4 weeks with very low minimums. Fashinza offers access to a transparent production process that can be monitored 24/7 with 100% control enabled by their revolutionary FactoryOS. Their goal is to create a sustainable (i.e. net positive) supply chain by 2030 and empower SMB manufacturers with Industry 4.0 solutions. Fashinza has a roster of over 250 factories that currently serves 300+ brands across 6 countries, including the United States, Canada, UAE and India. The company was co-founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Pawan Gupta, Abhishek Sharma, and Jamil Ahmad.

