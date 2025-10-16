Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Fairmont Ramla Riyadh is pleased to announce the appointment of Amine Bouhalba as the property’s new General Manager.

Amine Bouhalba brings over 22 years of experience in luxury hospitality, having most recently served as Hotel Manager at Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech, where he spent more than eight years advancing through senior commercial and operational leadership roles. His proven track record includes guiding teams, strengthening brand positioning, and delivering guest experiences of the highest caliber.

He also held a six-month tenure as Interim General Manager at Fairmont Doha, where he further deepened his expertise in operational excellence and strategic leadership. Earlier in his career, Bouhalba worked with iconic luxury brands including La Mamounia and Sofitel, broadening his knowledge of the region’s hospitality landscape.

On his new appointment, Amine Bouhalba said:“I am honored to join Fairmont Ramla Riyadh at such an exciting time. Since its opening, the property has set new benchmarks for luxury living in the Kingdom, and my focus will be to continue building on this success. Guided by Fairmont’s values and inspired by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, I look forward to driving excellence and further elevating the guest experience in Riyadh.”

Rolf Lippuner, VP Operations, Raffles & Fairmont Brands – Middle East, added:“We are delighted to welcome Amine into his new role at Fairmont Ramla Riyadh. His wealth of experience across luxury properties and his leadership within Fairmont have equipped him with the insight and vision needed to contribute to Riyadh’s dynamic luxury hospitality landscape. We are confident that under his guidance, Fairmont Ramla will continue to thrive as a leading residence in the Kingdom.”

About Fairmont Ramla Riyadh:

Fairmont Ramla Riyadh, an Accor hotel, is perfectly situated on King Fahd Road, adjacent to the city's major business and leisure attractions. These include The Avenues Riyadh, Riyadh Front, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), The Boulevard Riyadh and Boulevard Riyadh City, Al Nakheel, and Riyadh Park Malls. With meticulous modern luxury design and unique furnishings throughout the apartments, suites, and restaurants, Fairmont Ramla offers a truly exceptional experience. Moreover, the hotel enjoys a convenient location just 20 minutes away from King Khalid International Airport. With 249 luxury serviced hotel apartments providing breathtaking views of the Riyadh skyline, Fairmont Ramla ensures that travelers feel the luxurious comfort of a "home-away-from-home" with personalized services and amenities. All apartments and suites feature fully equipped kitchens, complete with a refrigerator, microwave, hot plates/stove, cookware, washing machine, and dishwasher. Guests at Fairmont Ramla have a wealth of dining options within the hotel. From Jones The Grocer and The View Lounge and The Pool Deck. Additionally, guests can choose to dine in or cook in their own apartments. The hotel offers an array of amenities and conveniences, including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, well-equipped gyms, saunas, and steam rooms. Furthermore, guests can unwind at the two rooftop swimming pools and jacuzzi, indulge in the spa services, and take advantage of the multiple meeting rooms and private cinema room with flexible conference and event spaces.

fairmont.com/ramla-riyadh

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com

