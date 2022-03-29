Middle East:– CAPEX.com, one of the leading fintech companies offering trading and investing services for Forex, CFDs and ETFs announced today that Fadi Reyad has joined the firm as Market Analyst for the broker’s MENA region. Fadi will be based out of the Abu Dhabi office and will be reporting directly to Abdelhadi Laabi, Chief Marketing Officer for the MENA region. The broker is licensed by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

Madalina Rotaru, Senior Executive Officer of CAPEX.com MENA, commented on the new hire: “We are delighted to be welcoming Fadi Reyad to our team and believe that through his longstanding industry experience and deep knowledge of the financial markets he will add great value to our clients and employees.”

She continued to say: “This new hire falls in line with our ongoing efforts to broaden and cement our existence within the Middle East and reinforce a safe investment culture. We believe in empowering our clients by providing them with all-inclusive market analysis and educational trading academy at all levels. Fadi Reyad will be the best person to ensure all areas are covered and that every client receives the educational package they require.”

Fadi Reyad, newly appointed Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA said: “I’m very pleased to be joining the CAPEX.com team as their Market Analyst representing the MENA region. I believe that my diverse industry experience has helped me develop a strong foundation in financial analysis that will help our clients in their process of making more informed investment decisions. I consider that in order to embark on a trading journey one needs to have a solid understanding and be well educated about financial markets, risk awareness and asset class characteristics. I’m proud to be working with a team that supports these same values.”

Fadi has been working within the financial services industry for the majority of his career and holds a master’s degree in Finance and Financial Management Services and a bachelor’s degree in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law.

This news comes after the firm recently announced that Andreas Lambrou joined as the new Group Chief Finance Officer in the Cyprus office. A further new addition to the marketing team was also recently in the news with the appointment of Abdelhadi Laabi as Chief Marketing Officer for the MENA region, based out of the Abu Dhabi office.

