Appointments support expansion of EY law offering across the MENA region

Dubai, UAE – EY expands its law offering in the MENA region with the appointment of two partners to the legal team. Chris P. Sioufi joins as MENA EY Law Leader and Rodolphe R. Pellerin as an Associate Partner.

The latest appointments demonstrate the commitment EY has made to building a leading legal practice in the MENA region. The team will support EY business lines with a focus on corporate transactional services and will work alongside other EY practices to provide a fully integrated, multidisciplinary offering to regional and international clients of the professional services firm.

Ahmed Al-Esry, EY MENA Tax Leader, says: “We are seeing organizations shift their business models to include more integrated strategies between internal functions, enabling a seamless approach to doing business. EY offering a multifaceted regional law solution provides clients with a cost-effective one-stop shop that will support them in reducing the gap between business advisors and legal counsel while also increasing efficiency and speed to market.”

“The appointments of Chris and Rodolphe to the growing EY MENA Law team is part of our continuous effort to support clients in anticipating and navigating the increasingly complex legal environment of both the local and global economy. The MENA region is home to some of the fastest growing businesses in the world today, and clients will benefit from their over 45 years of combined experience and cross-sector expertise.”

Chris is a corporate and finance lawyer who has focused on a large range of corporate transactions, including private equity, leveraged acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, collective investment schemes, as well as structured finance and Islamic matters. Chris has been recognized for his contribution to the legal industry numerous times by leading publications.

At EY, Chris will lead a team of more than 12 professionals across the region.

Chris P. Sioufi, MENA EY Law Leader, says: “I am thrilled to be joining EY and leading its law practice across the MENA region. I look forward to supporting the growth of the service into a regional powerhouse across key jurisdictions, working closely with the EY Law global offering for clients from around the world. The wide range of transformative solutions and ability of EY to work across business lines will ensure that we are providing clients with collaborative and innovative strategies that provide long-term value.”

Rodolphe is a corporate and transactional lawyer with experience in regional and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital deals, strategic alliances, and complex commercial matters. He has worked across a wide range of industries including financial services, energy, healthcare, and real estate.

Rodolphe R. Pellerin, Associate Partner, MENA EY Law, says: “I am excited to be part of the EY team at such a pivotal moment of expansion and to actively participate in the ability to provide premium, multidisciplinary services to clients both in the region and globally. Clients will find that EY is fully equipped to provide a high-quality service, both in local and international markets, and fully support transactional needs in a wide range of jurisdictions and industries.”

Globally, EY has over 3,400 legal professionals across more than 90 jurisdictions serving clients.

