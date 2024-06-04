These additions support EuroTech ME’s strategy of growing the team by at least 50%

Dubai, UAE - EuroTech ME, a pioneering force in delivering cutting-edge technology and AV solutions across the region, proudly announces the addition of four distinguished leaders to its Dubai office. With a focus on bolstering operations, driving business development, enhancing project management capabilities, and providing a healthy work environment to employees; these strategic appointments signal Michael Andersen (Founder and CEO) and EuroTech ME's unwavering commitment to achieving greater heights in 2024 and beyond.

Meet the Newest Members of the Leadership Team:

Geri Shanahan, HR & Recruitment Manager, brings a wealth of expertise in human resources management and global recruitment strategies. Her illustrious career includes notable tenures at tech giants such as LinkedIn and PayPal, where she garnered industry awards and recognition for her talent management prowess.

Frik van der Vyver, Operations Director is armed with over 25 years of leadership experience in driving high-performance teams on complex IT projects worldwide. His diverse skill set, and proven track record are poised to elevate the company's operational efficiency across the region.

Clinton van Buuren, Business Development Manager, has a sales acumen honed with over 15 years across various industries. His passion for leveraging technology to enhance business efficiencies aligns seamlessly with EuroTech ME's vision of driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships.

Damian Welch, AV Project Manager, brings over two decades of specialized experience in audio-visual solutions, with a focus on driving technological innovation and maintaining high-quality standards. His impressive portfolio includes noteworthy projects such as the FIFA World Cup, Qatar Petroleum, and Citibank, positioning him as a valuable asset in spearheading AV initiatives at EuroTech ME.

As EuroTech ME marks 15 years of successful business and maintains its path of rapid expansion, these strategic appointments emphasize the company's commitment to providing unmatched technology and AV solutions and exceptional value to its customers. With an experienced team dedicated to excellence, EuroTech ME is poised to surpass the remarkable 100% growth achieved last year.

About EuroTech ME

EuroTech ME was founded in 2009 by Michael Andersen, CEO and serial investor, and it is one of the leaders in IT services, AV, and security solution providers in the Middle East region. At EuroTech ME, we pride ourselves on providing the highest level of quality possible and state-of-the-art results. Our vision is to raise the industry standard through leading by example and constantly exceed our customers' expectations. We have multiple teams that provide a broad range of services and solutions, such as Information Technology, Audiovisual, Security, and Structured Cabling. We also offer ongoing and managed services for these fields. The difference EuroTech ME brings to the table is our highly skilled, world-class personnel, along with cutting-edge technologies, solutions, integration, and design. We also provide cutting-edge consultancy services, infrastructure designs, supply, deployments, and migrations with the highest quality standards to carry your business into the future. More information at: https://www.eurotechme.com/ and info@eurotechme.com

