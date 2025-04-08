Manama: Esterad Bank B.S.C (c) (“Esterad Bank”) or (the “Bank”), a wholesale Islamic bank licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, today announced the appointment of Fajer Al Pachachi as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

A seasoned executive with more than 16 years of experience across investment management, strategic planning, operations, and business development, Ms. Al Pachachi joins the Bank at a pivotal time in its transformation as it continues to strengthen its senior leadership team and operational platform.

In her role as COO, Ms. Al Pachachi will oversee several critical business functions, including strategy, legal, operations, administration, fund administration, information technology, corporate communications, and investor relations. She will also play a key role in driving execution across the Bank’s core activities, enhancing internal controls and efficiency, and supporting future growth across its investment and client engagement platforms.

Her appointment marks another significant step in Esterad Bank’s restructuring journey, building on the positive momentum of 2024, which saw the Bank return to profitability, execute new strategic investments, successfully exit legacy assets to return money to investors, and implement cost optimization initiatives.

Prior to joining Esterad Bank, Ms. Al Pachachi most recently served as General Manager of Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, where she led the firm’s corporate and investment strategy, and operations across multiple departments. Previously, Ms. Al Pachachi was a Senior Manager, Investment Development (Technology & Innovation) at the Bahrain Economic Development Board, where she attracted significant levels of foreign direct investment into the Kingdom’s technology sector. She has also held positions at Instrata Capital, Maalem Holding, and Addax Bank, across marketing, strategic business development, and investment management.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, Acting CEO of Esterad Bank, said,

"We are pleased to welcome Fajer to Esterad Bank as Chief Operating Officer. Her extensive track record in building high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and scaling investment platforms makes her a strong addition to our leadership team. Her appointment is also another important milestone in our transformation journey, reinforcing our commitment to strong governance, operational efficiency, and value creation for our investors and shareholders."

Ms. Al Pachachi, added, "I’m excited to be joining Esterad Bank at this key moment in its journey. The Bank’s financial turnaround and renewed strategic focus provide a solid platform for continued progress. I look forward to enhancing our operating framework, supporting business growth, and ensuring we deliver strong outcomes for both our clients and investment partners."

Ms. Al Pachachi holds a Bachelor of Business Commerce from Concordia University in Canada, and currently serves on multiple boards, including Chair of the Technology & Digital Economy Committee at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.