Dubai, UAE – entourage, one of the region’s leading events and marketing agency, has appointed Shevorne Kattri as Senior Account Manager to strengthen its client servicing team in the Dubai office.

Bringing 17 years of experience across events, exhibitions, sales, and client servicing in Europe and the Middle East, Shevorne is a dynamic addition to the entourage team. With a background in performance and art, she brings a unique creative flair to her projects, making her an exceptional storyteller. In her new role, Shevorne will lead the account management team in the UAE office, focusing on driving client relationships and securing key projects within the country.

“As our work expands, our priority remains attracting and nurturing top-tier talent, and we have found that in Shevorne. Her extensive international experience makes her a valuable pillar of our business,” said Karen Beggs, Chief HR Officer at entourage. “In our industry, delivering outstanding work for clients hinges on creative prowess, and Shevorne embodies that. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome her and look forward to the value she will bring to our clients.”

Shevorne expressed her enthusiasm about joining the agency, stating, “I am excited to contribute to entourage’s impactful work while also growing in my own professional journey. With an impressive client roster and a reputation for spectacular executions, I look forward to collaborating with the brilliant minds here and carving my own path within the agency.”

entourage continues to expand its footprint across the region, bringing in diverse talent with varied backgrounds and expertise to fuel its momentum.

About entourage:

Established in 2009, entourage has quickly grown into one of the leading live communication agencies in the region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants of entourage collaborate with a wide range of leaders across industry sectors, government entities and global campaigns to deliver effective solutions. The agency’s reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister’s Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi and many more brands and entities, with operation across 5 regional offices.