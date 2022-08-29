UAE-based integrated facilities management service provider, Emrill, has appointed Kym Mayes as head of soft services. In her new role, Mayes will develop and implement strategies to further enhance Emrill’s services and sustainability efforts. In addition to utilising data to identify trends and developing strategic operations and procedural solutions, Mayes will ensure levels of service excellence are maintained to further consolidate Emrill’s position as a preferred facilities management services provider.

With over 25 years of experience in both service provider and client roles across the UAE, the United Kingdom and Australia, Mayes has expertise in managing challenges and providing customer-centric solutions. She has played an integral role in bridging the gap between on-site teams and office operations. Through extensive training and mentoring, she has shared her experience to empower and grow teams.

Mayes’ experience in facilities management, event management, shopping centre service delivery, and health and safety training across a broad range of industries, sectors and countries has enabled her to adopt and apply a complete 360-degree approach to support teams and facilitate continuous improvement in the provision of services.

Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison, commented on Mayes’ appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Kym to the Emrill team. Kym’s appointment will contribute to our continued growth, and we are confident she will play a significant role in helping us to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations.

“Kym’s wealth of experience and practical mindset will help us to strengthen the culture we have created, in which our teams are empowered to develop and grow, which will assist Emrill in exceeding our growth objectives. Kym’s vision for more sustainable and innovative ways of working aligns with Emrill’s objectives. We look forward to truly making a difference in the facilities management services provider landscape with our efforts and strategies.”

Commenting on her new role, Mayes said: “I am incredibly excited to join one of the leading and best-known integrated facilities management services providers in the UAE. Having worked closely with Emrill during one of the country’s most prestigious mega events in my previous role, it was evident that our expectations relating to standards and systems in soft services were completely aligned. I’m honoured to join a company whose values and integrity are evident throughout its entire team. Emrill has a fantastic reputation among clients in the UAE, and I look forward to being part of a team that recognises the importance of and prioritises sustainability, safety and new methods of working while not compromising on the high standard of services offered. I believe that, with Emrill, I can make a difference and help surpass our objectives in excellent service delivery.”

Mayes holds an Advanced Diploma in Business Management, a Diploma in Work Health and Safety, MEWPs for Management and 3a and 3b Operator certificates and is IOSH-certified.

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill’s mission to be the region’s preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill was highly commended in the Overall FM Company of the Year category in 2021’s Facilities Management Middle East Awards in addition to winning this award five times in nine years. Emrill was also awarded FM Company of the Year by Middle East Consultant in 2021, which was the first year the category had been included in the Middle East Consultant Awards. Demonstrating commitment to its key pillars, Emrill also won the Engineering award for the third time as well as the Health and Safety award. Its commitment to helping its employees to professionally develop was evidenced by the company being awarded Facilities Manager of the Year and Young Facilities Manager of the Year awards. The company was also highly commended in the Facilities Management Executive, Unsung Hero and Education and Development categories.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for ten consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill’s ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com